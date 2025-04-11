Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire admits it is unlikely the club will attempt to keep Lee Kershaw on a longer-term deal: but concedes the winger does need to be playing, with his path at Hull KR ‘blocked’.

Kershaw, for the second time this season, has signed for the Tigers on a two-week loan deal. He will go straight into their side to face Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening after joining from the Robins.

But with Jason Qareqare set to return next weekend, Louis Senior closing in on a comeback and Innes Senior only serving a two-match ban, McGuire admitted he would likely prefer his own contracted players over Kershaw.

He therefore admitted: “I wouldn’t envisage a long-term thing.”

McGuire continued: “I think it’s easy [for Kershaw to come back] because he’s been here before. It all fell into place really.

“Kersh is aware that he needs to be playing at his age, and his path at KR is probably blocked a little bit. They’re playing unbelievably, and I’m grateful to them for helping us out a bit.

“But for us, Jase is coming back, Louis isn’t far away and we’ve got Innes too.”

Qareqare could return as early as next Thursday’s clash with local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

McGuire said: “Jason’s not far off, he’s our player so at some point we want to get him back in there and get him up to speed. There’s a good chance he could play against Wakefield.

However, prop Brad Singleton is out with a foot problem that could also leave him doubtful for next week’s local derby with Trinity.

“He’s got a foot injury,” McGuire revealed. “He did it in the Hull game, played through it, had a scan and there’s potential it could be a fair few weeks, between two and four.

“He won’t play this week, but he’s out of the boot and he says he’s feeling good. He’s got an outside chance for Wakefield.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Parramatta Eels forward offered to Super League clubs

👉🏻 Major decision made on Las Vegas 2026 schedule as announcement looms

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils chief makes passionate vow as alarm bells ring in explosive interview

👉🏻 Sam Tomkins’ Ultimate Team: Wigan, St Helens and NRL legends included