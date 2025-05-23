Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire has shot down speculation they are about to make an ambitious play to bring Jackson Hastings to the club.

Hastings is effectively on the open market for 2026 after Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien confirmed the playmaker would not be offered a deal for next year.

Love Rugby League revealed last month how Leeds were interested in a move to sign the former Man of Steel, with an immediate release from the Knights also not off the cards should the right deal materialise.

Castleford have become the latest club to be linked with Hastings – however, McGuire quickly played down any chance of that happening on Friday morning during his pre-match media conference.

When asked if Hastings was a player new head of rugby Chris Chester had spoken to, McGuire said: “Not that I’m aware of.

“He’ll have spoke to his agent I’m sure, because his agent will have a lot of players. I’m a big fan of Jackson, he took the competition by storm when he was here.

“I’m not sure of his circumstances at the minute but he’s a player I admire. However, he’s not really one we’ve spoke about.”

McGuire was also coy on the prospect of recruitment in the immediate term, but admitted there is plenty going on in the background with Chester for 2026 and beyond.

“There’s nothing I can give you at the minute,” he said. “The lads who played last week will get an opportunity to go out and back it up this week. There will be minimal changes.

“A lot of what we’re doing is for next year. We’re planning for that and the year after. Chezzy’s job is to make sure we’re ready in that regard.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Warrington star breaks silence on injury hell as Sam Burgess exit admission made

👉🏻 Hull FC star closes in on astonishing Super League try-scoring record

👉🏻 Brad Arthur makes Perth admission as Steve McNamara links addressed

👉🏻 St Helens star backed for Ashes call-up as position switch mooted