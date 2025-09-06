Castleford duo Jeremiah Simbiken and Cain Robb could have played their last games of the season after being forced off with arm injuries in the Tigers’ win against Wakefield Trinity.

The Tigers recorded a 26-22 victory over their rivals on Friday night having delivered one of their best performances all year.

Chris Atkin, Elliot Wallis, Sam Wood, Alex Mellor and Liam Horne all got over for tries in what proved a frantic encounter, with more than 7,500 supporters packed into The Jungle.

It appears the win has come at a cost though, with both utility forward Simbiken and young hooker Robb now nursing injuries.

Castleford coach delivers concerning update after double injury blow in Wakefield win

Still in interim charge until the end of the season when new head coach Ryan Carr will take over, Cas’ Director of Rugby Chris Chester spoke to Sky Sports post-match.

He said: “It’s been a challenging period, and our guys did it really tough tonight.

“We lost Cain Robb and we lost Jerry Simbiken to what looked like serious arm injuries, and I’m just really proud of the boys.

“All this club and this town want is a group of players that want to put 100% effort in.

“Even if we’d have lost the game tonight, these guys gave everything and that’s all I ask for as a Director of Rugby.

“I thought we were very good value for it tonight.”

In his post-match press conference with the rest of the media, Chester also confirmed that Robb had been sent for an x-ray on his arm.

The Tigers round off their Super League campaign with back-to-back trips to high-flying Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

