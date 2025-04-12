Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire has challenged Liam Horne to give him an ‘up yours’ when he returns to the side on Saturday evening.

Horne was left out for Castleford’s last game against Hull FC, despite being one of the more impressive performers for the club at the start of a difficult 2025 season.

However, the hooker will be back in the 17 when the Tigers host Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening – and while McGuire admits he believes in his rationale to drop Horne, he hopes the player can go out and prove him wrong.

“Liam will play this week,” McGuire said.

“I felt like he needed.. not really a wake-up call because he’s been a good player for the club and he’s great to coach – but I think some of his areas were a little bit loose from the start of the season.

“With where the team is at, I’d love Horney to go out and give me an up yours with how he performs on Saturday. I’m sure he’ll give us a committed performance.”

The Tigers will look for their second victory of the season on Saturday against a Leigh side buoyed by reaching the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

And McGuire has pinpointed one player in particular as a big threat for Adrian Lam’s side: star fullback David Armstrong.

“I’m a big fan of him,” McGuire said.

“I’ve seen a bit of him in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, and I liked what I saw. Anyone with speed and athleticism, you enjoy watching those players, don’t you?

“Coaching against him is going to be a bit different, though. We’re going to have to kick really well.”

The Tigers will hand a second debut to winger Lee Kershaw after re-signing him on loan from Hull KR for the next fortnight.

