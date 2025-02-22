Castelford Tigers player ratings: ‘Superb’ new recurit shines but ‘exposed’ combination leaves McGuire with questions

Following Castleford Tigers’ 46-6 defeat to St Helens in round two of the new Super League season, here are our Fords’ player ratings.

Fletcher Rooney – 6

Again tried to make something happen, but was well-managed by the aggressive St Helens defence who looked to keep him under wraps. When he did get away, though, he looked a threat. Did well under the high ball too, considering he was bombarded for most of the game.

Lee Kershaw – 4

Did ok at the start, but a couple of errors crept in late into the day which eventually cost his side. Not the debut he would have hoped for, unfortunately.

Zac Cini – 3

Came out second-best in his positional duel with Harry Robertson, including being sold a dream by the 19-year-old’s dummy for his second-half score. Also found himself targeted by the Saints in the first-half, which led to their quick start. Did fine otherwise, but these defensive lapses had a direct impact on the result.

Sam Wood – 5

Solid from the Fords skipper, without setting the pitch alight. Carried hard through traffic, and combined nicely with Simbiken on that edge, but will have better showings in a Cas shirt.

Innes Senior – 4

Just couldn’t quite get a foothold into the game, which is a shame given his talents. Characteristically looked to make something happen ball-in-hand, but just couldn’t quite break away.

Daejarn Asi – 5

Fairly quiet start, but grew into the game and came up with some nice flourishes as a result. Blew a golden chance though in the first-half when he should have passed, which will leave McGuire and the rest of the squad wondering what could have been.

Tex Hoy – 5

Combined well with Asi when his side did have the ball, but was well-managed by the St Helens defence. When he did manage to put his stamp on things, Cas posed some serious questions though, but unfortunately, the Saints just neutralised him for much of the game.

George Lawler – 4

Struggled to cope with the immense St Helens pack, which in turn allowed them to get the upper hand. The likes of Passi, Walmsley and Lees got plenty of change out of him with ball-in-hand.

Judah Rimbu – 4

Distributed well out of the ruck and combined well with the rest of the spine, but didn’t do anything out of the ordinary.

Joe Westerman – 5

Tried hard through the middle, and made plenty of work for himself on both sides of the pitch; but, found himself second-best against a monstrous Saints middle unit.

Jeremiah Simbiken – 8

Looks a superb signing, and was solid against the Saints. Just seemed to spawn wherever his side needed him in defence, crucially coming up with two try-savers in the second-half, but he also just injected some serious physicality. He is also forming a nice combination with Sam Wood on that edge as well, which could become a serious weapon moving forward.

Alex Mellor – 4

Quiet by his normal classy standards. Made himself busy, to his credit, but that connection with Cini was exposed in the end and that should leave McGuire with some serious questions.

Liam Horne – 6

Danny McGuire has been fairly open with his desire to see Horne return to that defensive general, but he seemingly channelled that again with a hugely physical performance. Made two highlight reel tackles on George Delaney to boot. Also injected a new dynamic into their attack when deployed at nine.

Interchanges

George Griffin – 5

Looked to make an impact on the game during his stints, and his introduction played a part in neutralising the work of St Helens just as they began to roll Castleford through the middle.

Josh Hodson – N/A

Left with splinters, as he didn’t come off the bench.

Muizz Mustapha – 5

Made himself very busy upon his introduction, and stood tall under some pressure from his St Helens counterparts.

Sylvester Namo – 7

Made an immediate impact upon his entry from the bench. His charge up the pitch broke the one-way St Helens traffic in the first-half, and he grabbed a nice try as a result. Crucially gave his side some beef in the middle too, which they were desperate for after a bright start from the likes of Alex Walmsley.

