Three-time Samoa international Carlos Tuimavave, a cult hero at Super League outfit Hull FC, has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby league.

Auckland-born Tuimavave, who represented Samoa on the international stage via his heritage, spent close to a decade with Hull.

Joining the Black and Whites ahead of the 2016 campaign, the veteran formed part of the squad which won back-to-back Challenge Cups, and remained with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Racking up 182 appearances for FC across all competitions, he went on to play five games for Championship side Featherstone Rovers in 2025 before heading back Down Under.

And a little over 12 months on from his final appearance for Fev, he has now hung up his boots.

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Hull FC cult hero hangs up boots as retirement confirmed in emotional social media post

Tuimavave, who turned 34 in January, played 14 games in the NRL between New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights before heading to the UK when he linked up with Hull.

His post on Instagram reads: “After 14 years in professional rugby league, and now returning home, I’d like to officially announce my retirement from professional rugby league.

“From a young age, I knew I wanted to be a rugby league player, and to make my debut for my hometown club the New Zealand Warriors was a dream come true.

“Then a brief stint at the Newcastle Knights before spending the best part of a decade with Hull FC in the English Super League.

“Thank you for allowing me to represent your great clubs, it was truly an honour and privilege.”

Between his stints in the NRL and Super League, and including the three games he played for Samoa, Tuimavave amassed 204 first-grade career appearances, scoring 63 tries in the process including 59 for Hull.

Those three games for Samoa saw him play once each in 2013, 2014 and 2015 – with his debut coming against Tonga.

“The game of rugby league has given me so much, the friendships, the battles, the dressing rooms, the life lessons and all the memories along the way. I will cherish them forever.

“To my wife and kids, yous packed up your lives and moved to the other side of the world for me.

“Through the ups and downs, injuries and setbacks, yous have been by my side every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without yous and I’ll be forever grateful for your love and sacrifice.

“Also to my parents and siblings, for always instilling the belief in me from a young age and for your love, support and guidance throughout my journey, thank you.

“Looking forward to the next chapter ❤️”