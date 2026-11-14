Ex-St Helens, Leigh man departs RFL Championship coaching role

Former Super League man Carl Forber has stepped down from his position as assistant coach at Championship outfit Workington Town due to a change in personal circumstances.

Now 41, Forber made is professional debut for hometown club St Helens in 2004 – and also featured in Super League the following year for Leigh.

It is Workington where he found a real home though, enjoying 354 appearances in the Cumbrian club’s colours across two stints before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Town’s all-time top points scorer having grabbed 72 tries for them as well as kicking 986 goals and five drop goals, the half-back assumed the role of assistant coach at Derwent Park following his retirement.

Now though, he will step away from the role amid a change in his job role away from the game having created a legacy for himself at Workington.

‘I’ve enjoyed every minute of the last two years. It’s been a real tough decision’

Forber’s playing career saw him make 442 professional appearances: with games played for Blackpool Panthers, Oldham and Swinton Lions as well as Saints, Leigh and Workington.

Set to turn 42 in March, Forber has spent the last two seasons working alongside head coach Jonty Gorley at Derwent Park: with new Workington boss Brad Singleton having hoped to keep him around following his appointment ahead of 2027.

In an interview with Town’s in-house media published on social media, Forber explained: “I’m going to be stepping down from what I’ve been doing for the last few years in helping Jonty (Gorley) out.

“I was going to be helping Brad (Singleton) out this year, but a change in circumstances… I’ve got a shift job at work which will clash with missing training, and I’ll be working weekends, so I’d be missing games at times during the season.

“I probably should have stepped away a few years ago when I retired from playing to spend time with the family, but Jonty gave me that phone call and it was something I couldn’t turn down, it was something I wanted to try.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of the last two years. It’s been a real tough decision.

“I just think it’s the right way to go for me and the family and to let Town get someone who could give more commitment.”