The two month-long Lachlan Galvin saga has officially drawn to a close, with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs announcing the high-profile signing of the 19-year-old five-eighth in a dramatic Friday night reveal.

The Bulldogs confirmed Galvin’s arrival on a long-term deal through the end of 2028, marking the end of a messy tug-of-war that had involved multiple clubs – including Parramatta – after weeks of speculation.

In a statement released at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Dogs hailed Galvin as a “talented playmaker” with an impressive early career resume.

“The Club is thrilled to welcome Lachlan to the Bulldogs family,” the official statement said.

“The 19-year-old joins the Club on a deal that secures him until the end of 2028.”

Galvin moves to the club with only 31 NRL appearances, but an impressive 24 try assists. The towering 6’4 half has averaged over 120 running metres per game since making his debut for Wests Tigers in 2024.

The promising five-eight captained the Australian Schoolboys team and led Westfield Sports High to a national title under current Bulldogs assistant coach Luke Vella.

Galvin’s unveiling was accompanied by a promotional video featuring the teen sensation juggling a football in Bulldogs colours to the soundtrack of Eminem’s The Real Slim Shady, before signing a camera lens to symbolically close the drama.

Controversially, the announcement came after the teenager was spotted at training in the blue and white at Belmore.

Tigers close chapter quietly as Marshall looks ahead

The Wests Tigers also confirmed Galvin’s departure in a brief statement Friday.

“Wests Tigers and Lachlan Galvin have mutually agreed to an immediate conclusion of his playing contract,” said Tigers football boss Shane Richardson.

Galvin added: “I am grateful to the Wests Tigers Board and Management for granting my early release. I wish the playing group success in the future.”

Tigers head coach Benji Marshall fronted media earlier in the day and acknowledged the long-running narrative had worn thin inside the club’s walls.

“Everyone’s probably a little bit sick of talking about it,” Marshall said. When asked if he was disappointed to lose his young playmaker, Marshall replied, “I don’t know if disappointment’s the word.”

Marshall took the opportunity to instill confidence in his squad’s direction. “We’re excited about some of the young players we’ve got coming through,” he said.

“We want to try and make a mark on the competition this year and with the squad we’ve got, we’re confident we can do that — but we’ve got to put it together this weekend.”

Eels left searching as Bulldogs continue to build

The Bulldog’s announcement also marks a major recruitment blow for the Parramatta Eels, who had put forward a lucrative three-year offer to lock down the talented prospect.

Eels coach Jason Ryles revealed Galvin personally phoned him to break the news, a gesture he appreciated despite the disappointment.

“For me, it’s pretty simple,” Ryles said. “There was a player available, it was Lachie, we were interested, we put our best foot forward, and he chose to go to another club.”

“That club happens to be coming first at the moment, so I completely understand it.”

The Eels, who are preparing to lose five-eighth Dylan Brown to Newcastle at season’s end, are now weighing alternative playmaker options, including the Roosters’ Sandon Smith and Melbourne’s Jonah Pezet.

“Everyone expects us to make a knee-jerk reaction, which we definitely won’t,” Ryles added.

Galvin’s new deal at Canterbury is reportedly worth an average of $750,000 per season.

With the Bulldogs sitting outright on top of the NRL ladder and Galvin now in the fold, coach Cameron Ciraldo has another arrow in his quiver as the club chases its first premiership since 2004.