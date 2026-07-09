Canterbury Bulldogs half-back offered to Super League clubs

Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Sean O’Sullivan is the latest name to have been offered to Super League clubs as a transfer option for 2027 as his future in the NRL becomes unclear.

The 27-year-old has spent almost a decade in the NRL since making his debut in the 2018 season for Sydney Roosters, but he is currently with his sixth different club.

He joined the Bulldogs at the start of the season on an initial one-year contract which had a mutual option for both parties for 2027. However, that has yet to be activated and O’Sullivan may yet leave the club.

And Love Rugby League has been told that the half-back’s name has been circulated as an option – with O’Sullivan open to a move to the competition in 2027.

O’Sullivan offered to England

O’Sullivan has been limited to just four appearances for his new club this season, though he is on their extended bench that will face Canberra Raiders on Saturday.

He has started just a solitary game, with his other three games coming off the bench, meaning a parting of the ways looks increasingly likely as the end of the season approaches.

And that has put clubs in England on alert after they were told by the half-back’s management in recent weeks that he is on the market and available for transfer.

Several clubs have uncertainty in their halves moving into 2027 and are on the lookout for a frontline spine player.

That includes Hull FC, who are willing to let Aidan Sezer walk away from the final year of his contract should he be able to find a deal elsewhere for 2027. York Knights are also looking for a big name half-back option, while there is likely to be change among Huddersfield Giants’ ranks.

Adam Clune is off-contract and likely to leave, with Tui Lolohea also off-contract.

The possible catch

The one downside is that applying for a visa for O’Sullivan would not be straightforward. It would still be possible for the half-back to get into England to play in Super League next year, but he has not played in 50 per cent of NRL games across the last two seasons.

That would mean special exemption would have to be given by the Rugby Football League for any club that wants to sign the half-back.

O’Sullivan spent three seasons with the Dolphins, joining them ahead of their maiden season in the NRL in 2023. However, he made just 28 appearances across those three years, with only four coming last year.

That paved the way for a switch elsewhere in the NRL but his time with Canterbury has not worked out, with O’Sullivan limited instead to seven games for the Bulldogs’ New South Wales Cup team.