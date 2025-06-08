Canberra speedster Savelio Tamale is set for at least two months on the sidelines having displaced his knee cap during the Raiders’ comeback win over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Young winger Tamale joined Canberra from fellow NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2025 campaign, penning a two-year deal.

He had scored six tries in his first 13 appearances for Ricky Stuart‘s side ahead of this weekend’s game against Souths, which ended in a 36-12 victory for the Raiders having scored 30 unanswered second half points to turn the clash on its head.

Tamale though lasted just 15 minutes before having to be withdrawn after seeing his leg caught underneath a three-man tackle.

Canberra Raiders star suffers gruesome injury with prognosis confirmed

The 20-year-old was checked over by the club’s medical staff, who ruled out an ACL injury after an on-field assessment.

But post-match at the GIO Stadium, Stuart revealed the injury was a pretty grim one, saying: “They (the medical team) are saying something along the lines of a displacement of the knee cap.

“It’s not going to be a short turnaround, he could be (out for) two-to-three months.”

Canberra have already seen fellow outside-back Albert Hopoate ruled out for the rest of the year having torn his ACL during a New South Wales Cup game back in March.

As a result, it would now appear that Michael Asomua, who himself only turned 22 last month, could be set for a first-grade debut.

The Raiders aren’t in action next week as one of seven clubs Down Under with a bye, and are next in action when they travel to Wests Tigers on June 20.

Asomua has been with the Raiders since the age of 16, and was promoted up into their Top 30 ahead of 2025.

