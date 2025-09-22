Canberra Raiders sensation Ethan Strange has the possibility of representing either England or Australia in this year’s Ashes – but he has decided he will pursue a call-up with the Kangaroos.

Strange has been one of the stars of the NRL in 2025. He played a pivotal role in Canberra finishing top of the table, before missing their devastating defeat to Cronulla Sharks at the weekend.

That means his season is now over, but his hopes of featuring for the Kangaroos are not out of the question given his form this year. He is in with a shout of making Kevin Walters’ squad for the trip.

He was also eligible for England through his mother, who was born in the country – as well as the Kiwis due to his grandmother’s heritage. Strange would have undoubtedly been an option for Shaun Wane’s side going into the series, and his chances of an international call-up would have arguably come quicker through England.

However, representing England would have meant Strange could not pursue a career in State of Origin with New South Wales – and that is the major reason why, according to the man himself, he has chosen the chance to play for the Kangaroos if it arises.