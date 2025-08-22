The NRL is rarely short on incredible moments – and Canberra Raiders may have just topped the lot on Friday morning in a thrilling clash with Penrith Panthers.

Ricky Stuart’s side took a decisive step towards the Minor Premiership with a stunning victory over the defending champions. However, they had to come from behind, with Ethan Strange’s try with seven minutes remaining levelling the scores and taking it to golden point.

Both sides had missed chances to kick winning field goals in the final minutes of normal time, meaning the clash would head into golden point.

In golden point, there were chances for both teams again – before a stunning ending that even Hollywood script-writers couldn’t have fathomed from the depths of their imagination. And you can watch it below.

A MUDGEE MIRACLE! 🟢⚪ Thanks to Kia. pic.twitter.com/jNTK52npOR — NRL (@NRL) August 22, 2025

The Panthers looked certain to go on and win and further cement their position inside the top four when Nathan Cleary had time and space from 30 metres out to kick the winning field goal: a position he has been in countless times before.

But Cleary’s kick struck the post – and what happened next simply defied belief. As the ball came down off the posts, Canberra worked it wide and freed Strange – who qualifies for England through his mother – who produced a stunning break from deep to cut the Panthers open.

Penrith would scramble back, but Strange found Kaeo Weekes in support: and he would go the distance to score a golden point try and secure another landmark win for the Raiders.

It means they moved four points clear at the top of the table prior to Canterbury and Melbourne playing later on Friday.

But whatever happens next, you will do well to find a better finale to a rugby league game this year than that one from Canberra.