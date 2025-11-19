Cameron Munster is the latest high-profile NRL superstar being lined up for a sensational move to rebel rugby union competition R360 – according to reports that have emerged in Australia.

Munster has just delivered a player of the series effort in the Ashes to inspire the Kangaroos to a whitewash victory over England this autumn.

Interestingly, he dropped a significant hint about potentially playing in Super League at some stage before retiring ahead of heading back to Australia, but a new report has now suggested he is a target for rugby union instead.

That is because Brisbane’s Courier Mail has revealed that R360 officials have identified Munster as a player of significant interest to them as they look to draw up a blockbuster roster of players for the end of next year.

Munster still has two years left on his Storm contract, meaning that he would have to negotiate a release at the end of next year to be allowed to play in R360’s first season on the field.

There have been question marks over whether the competition will even take place at all, with earlier reports from Down Under this week suggesting there is jeopardy over the financial outlook of the rebel league, which will play games all over Europe.

But it is that part of the equation, the worldwide travel, which could appeal to NRL players including Munster – who insisted coming to England to play rugby in the future was something that would interest him.

“I’d love to come over here,” Munster told reporters after the series when asked about a move to England. “If I get the opportunity, I’d love to come over to England. I’ve been very selfish in a way, staying in the same spot (in Melbourne) all the time, and so whatever’s best for my family, if they want to come over and explore England and the world, I’m more than happy to come over.”

Now, the Courier Mail suggests that ‘formal contact’ has been made with Munster to assess his interest in a move.

Any such move would trigger a ten-year ban from playing in the NRL, as warned by competition supremo Peter V’landys. However, that would be of little concern to Munster: who is already 31 and would not be impacted by any long-term suspension.

The question now appears to be whether the Queensland star could be tempted by what would be a significant financial offer to switch codes.