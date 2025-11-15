Melbourne Storm superstar Cameron Munster has rejected a huge contract offer from Perth Bears, and will not become the new NRL franchise’s marquee signing.

Munster – who scooped the Player of the Series award in this autumn’s Ashes having inspired Australia to a 3-0 whitewash over England – has spent his entire career at club level to date with Storm.

Coming through their youth system to make his NRL bow back in 2014, he is now closing in on the milestone of 250 appearances in their colours.

The 31-year-old is contracted in Melbourne until the end of the 2027 season, but received a marquee offer believed to be in the region of $1.5 million AUD (~£745,000) per year from Perth.

With the Bears set to enter the elite competition Down Under at the beginning of that year, Munster would have required permission from Storm to engage in discussions.

But he has now opted not to take up that offer, and is believed to want to end his time in the NRL with Storm: having also revealed this autumn he would like to spend some time in Super League before his career is over.

Cameron Munster makes huge decision on future following mammoth contract offer

A two-time NRL Grand Final winner with Storm, playmaker Munster also has no fewer than five State of Origin series victories to his name in a Queensland shirt alongside a World Cup winners’ medal earned with Australia back in 2022.

New franchise Perth’s pursuit of the superstar has been well documented, and has been ongoing for a few months, with the Bears recently entering the market as they prepare for their NRL bow in 2027.

But head coach Mal Meninga, who handed Munster his international debut for the Kangaroos in 2017, has definitively put to bed any lingering rumours of a potential move.

Asked by Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph whether Munster may be joining him in Perth, Meninga said: “No.

“Cameron has indicated he is staying in Melbourne, that’s what the word is to us.

“I don’t know much more, but I believe he is staying in Melbourne.”