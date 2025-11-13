Australia superstar Cameron Munster has again dropped a strong hint that he will come to England at some stage and play in Super League.

The Melbourne Storm half-back was named man of the series in this autumn’s Ashes after a number of dazzling displays to help the Kangaroos to a whitewash victory over England.

Munster had previously suggested in the run-up to the series that a move to Super League at some stage would be of interest, with London Broncos name-checked by the half-back as a club that intrigues him.

And now, speaking in the aftermath of the third and final Test match at AMT Headingley, Munster has again confirmed that Super League is on his radar at some stage – if he were given the opportunity.

“I’d love to come over here,” he told AAP. “If I get the opportunity, I’d love to come over to England.

“I’ve been very selfish in a way, staying in the same spot (in Melbourne) all the time, and so whatever’s best for my family, if they want to come over and explore England and the world, I’m more than happy to come over.”

Munster would automatically go in as one of the highest-paid players ever to feature in Super League given his supreme ability, with no shortage of suitors if he were to go onto the market and speak to English clubs.

But the 31-year-old stressed that any such move would have absolutely nothing to do with money.

“You just never know. I’m not going to come over just to take the money, but to play good footy,” he said. “If I’d wanted to take the money, I would’ve done it three or four years ago.”

Munster admitted he was thrilled with his performances in the Ashes – and said that he will relish being named player of the series for the rest of his life.

“I think this may have been my best Australian series. I played a really good handful of games here in the World Cup a couple of years ago, and I’ve had some mediocre ones too,” he said.

“But it’s crazy, the older you get, the smarter you get. You understand the game a little bit more. When you’re a bit of a young kid, it’s all about the big play.

“For me, it’s now just to dissect it and be a little bit smarter with the way I wanted to play. And here, it worked.”