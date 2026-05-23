Cameron McInnes WILL be a York Knights player in 2027.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how the Knights had tabled a sensational offer to sign the Cronulla Sharks captain from the start of next season.

It was then further reported by Love Rugby League this week that the Knights were increasingly confident they had landed a monumental deal to sign McInnes.

And it can now be confirmed that McInnes, having had further chats with the Knights’ hierarchy and their head coach, Mark Applegarth, earlier this week, has agreed to relocate to England and move to Super League.

He will become the biggest signing in the Knights’ history without doubt, having signed a three-year deal to move to North Yorkshire and spearhead their new-look side in 2027.

York’s plans for 2027 explained

York have worked under heavy financial restrictions in their debut season in Super League but their situation will ease somewhat next season.

They were promoted with only half central distribution – around £650,000 – and they are understood to be spending significantly under the Super League salary cap, having had to build a squad and transition to full-time in the space of around six weeks.

But next year, there are plans to spend much more with an increased distribution heading into the Knights’ coffers. McInnes is the first of several high-profile signings planned by the club.

York are making plans to retain several of their key players before heading into the market to recruit aggressively. The likes of David Nofoaluma have re-signed, while talks are ongoing with more key stars.

They have relied heavily on a partnership with Newcastle Thunder to get by in their first season in Super League, having successfully exploited a loophole to use more than ten quota players.

But that will be tightened up next season by the Rugby Football League.

McInnes’ headline arrival

As for McInnes, he will end an impressive career in the NRL at the end of this year and will hope to do so with a title-winning campaign with the Sharks.

The 32-year-old has made almost 100 appearances for the club since joining in 2022 – and he has also represented New South Wales on a solitary occasion in the State of Origin arena.

McInnes admitted earlier this year that he would be open to a move to England if the right option materialised. That option has now become a reality, with a three-year deal tabled by York which the forward has accepted.

He will likely become their new 13 going into next year, though McInnes is capable of playing hooker if required. The Knights remain in talks with current first-choice hooker Paul McShane about the prospect of continuing his career in Super League.

Loanee Denive Balmforth also looks likely to be on the market, with Hull FC on the hunt for a new number nine and his future with the Black and Whites seemingly drawing to a close.

But there will be more signings heading to the LNER Community Stadium in 2027 – and York are hopeful that the statement signing of McInnes can convince more big names to follow suit.