Cam Scott will leave Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season after agreeing to return to hometown club Bradford Bulls in 2027.

Scott joined Wakefield at the start of last season – and Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year that the centre’s services were being touted elsewhere, with an exit from Trinity likely.

And he has now agreed to leave Trinity on a permanent basis, with the club moving in a different direction.

And his next club is a familiar one – with Scott going back to where his career started, signing for the Bulls on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

Scott to join Bradford Bulls

He said: “I want to thank everyone at Wakefield for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club. Powelly and staff took a chance on me when I was at a place of uncertainty in my career and managed to bring me out of it a completely different man and player.

The club informed me they were going to head in a different direction early on which allowed me to get things sorted for myself well in advance of next season. I’m grateful for the time I’ve had at the club and look forward to finishing it on a special note”

Wakefield director of rugby Ste Mills said: “Cam has been a tremendous servant to the club. His commitment, professionalism and work ethic have been evident every day, and he has played an important role both on and off the field. We thank him for his contribution and dedication, and everyone at the club wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Scott came through the Bradford academy before leaving for Hull FC – but he is now back where his career started.

“A dream” to return to Bradford

Speaking about his return to Odsal, he said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to the club.

“It’s the place I started my professional journey and to come back at a time where the club is heading in an upwards direction, with my best playing years in front of me, is an opportunity I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s always been a dream to represent my hometown club having stood on the terraces as a young lad. Seeing where the club has come from to where it is now having left at a low point myself, shows the character of the place.

“On top of that, I’ve known Kurt since I first came up through the system at Bradford. Having conversations with him and hearing his vision for the club and the playing group was something that matched up with what I was looking for in the next steps of my career.

“There’s still plenty more improvement in me, I’m far from the finished article.

“But over the last few years I’ve been working hard on specific areas of my game and they have now become some of my strengths.

“With Kurt’s coaching style and the direction the club is heading in, I feel like being back at Bradford will really get the best out of me.”