Cam Scott’s first words with key update given after horrifying injury

Cam Scott has issued a statement after his horrible injury during Wakefield Trinity’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Scott was at the centre of a scary incident that saw him knocked out in the opening minutes of the game. After 11 minutes of treatment, he was stretchered from the field and taken straight to hospital.

After the game, Daryl Powell confirmed Scott had been given the all-clear, a relief to all that had seen the incident unfold.

Scott has now taken to social media to express his gratitude to those who helped ensure he was given the all clear.

Posting on his Instagram page, Scott said: “I appreciate all the messages and well wishes after yesterday. I got discharged at 1am last night with just a severe concussion thankfully.

“I’d also like to thank the medical staff of @wtrinityrl and @leedsrhinos for acting so quickly and professionally in getting me sorted, as players it really doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It does put things into perspective playing this game when these things happen, so again I appreciate all the messages of support and the help I received on and off the field.”

Three Leeds Rhinos players, Chris Hankinson, Danny Levi and James McDonnell, were among those to reply and offer their well wishes to the Wakefield talent, as well as Bradford Bulls winger Ethan Ryan.

Wakefield would go on to lose the game 40-22, their second straight Super League defeat. Scott, who is off-contract at the end of the season, has scored 35 tries in 15 appearances for the club since arriving last year. He is one appearance off 100 in Super League.

Wakefield do not have a game next week, meaning he could be available for selection again when they next return to action against Catalans Dragons on May 15th.