Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has revealed that centre Cam Scott has been given the all-clear after a sickening clash that forced him to go to hospital on Friday evening.

Scott was down and received medical attention for over ten minutes at AMT Headingley after a clash with Leeds Rhinos prop Keenan Palasia during Trinity’s 40-22 defeat against their West Yorkshire rivals.

The centre went to hospital for further assessment after the incident, with fears of a serious injury being sparked for the Trinity star.

But fortunately, Powell was able to report a positive health update on Scott and confirmed that scans have come back showing no damage. He is expected to be released from hospital in the coming hours after full-time.

“He’s come round. He’s okay and his scans are clear so he’s all good,” Powell said – before admitting he was initially worried over Scott’s welfare.

He continued: “Seeing it from a distance he didn’t look like he was moving too much which is always a concern but he seems to be okay. That’s the main thing out of it all – that he’s good.”

When asked to assess Wakefield’s performance, Powell described the game as ‘carnage’.

He said: “The whole game was carnage from start to finish. We dropped the ball on play one, concede two points and Cam gets knocked out before we’ve even got the ball. Then Josh Rourke comes off and I’m not sure about the decision there.. straight contact to the head.”