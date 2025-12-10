Super League newcomers suffer injury blow ahead of 2026 as overseas star sidelined

Toulouse Olympique hooker Calum Gahan will be sidelined for the first few months of the 2026 Super League season having required surgery on his foot.

Australian Gahan has been with Toulouse since the start of the 2023 campaign, when he joined the French side from then-fellow Championship outfit London Broncos.

A product of NRL side North Queensland Cowboys’ youth system, Gahan ruptured his ACL this year just four games into Olympique’s season.

As a result, he missed almost the entirety of their title-winning campaign: with Sylvain Houles’ side eventually promoted back into Super League, which expands to 14 teams next year, via selection by an independent panel.

But now, the 28-year-old will miss another chunk of action, with his injury woes continuing.

JOIN OUR WHATSAPP COMMUNITY!

👉🏻 Click HERE to join and have the biggest rugby league exclusives delivered straight to your device!

Super League newcomers Toulouse suffer injury blow ahead of 2026 as overseas star sidelined

Born in Darwin, Gahan is a three-time Scotland international having represented the Bravehearts at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup via his heritage.

He shared the news of his latest injury setback in a video posted on social media by Toulouse in which he addressed the club’s supporters.

In that video, the hooker provided a prognosis as he explained: “I’m in my fifth week of rehabilitation now.

“Maybe you remember last year, on matchday four, I ruptured my Achilles tendon. That’s why I didn’t play last year.

“This year, I have another problem with my ‘haglund’, it’s the bone at the back of my foot, and to fix that I had to get surgery.

“That’s mainly why I’m not training with the guys right now, but I hope that this year, around May, I’ll be able to play again.”

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐦 𝐚 𝐮𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐬 🗣️ Notre talonneur, Calum Gahan, vous parle de sa rééducation.

Envoyez-lui toute votre force dans les commentaires pour le revoir au plus vite sur les terrains 💙#TOgether pic.twitter.com/65kw76PwMq — Toulouse Olympique (@TOXIII) December 9, 2025

Having played for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup before moving to the UK with London in 2022, Gahan now has 62 appearances to his name across all competitions in the British club game.

He has scored nine tries in the process, including five in his 50 games to date for Toulouse, and added: “I can’t wait to start again and to be able to play with the guys again, with my brothers, and to be able to play for the club again.

“Thank you very much, let’s go TO!”