Wakefield star Caleb Hamlin-Uele has declared himself fit for Friday night’s play-off clash against Leigh Leopards in a huge Trinity boost.

Hamlin-Uele – whose showings earned him a spot in this year’s Super League Dream Team – missed last weekend’s victory at Leigh in the final round of the regular season.

Following that Round 27 tussle at the Leopards’ Den, in which Wakefield officially cemented home advantage in this weekend’s play-off eliminator tie, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell revealed that the prop was carrying a knee issue.

But having seen a specialist over the weekend, Hamlin-Uele has given the green light for his return: and will be involved on Friday night against the Leopards at Belle Vue.

Wakefield star declares himself fit for Leigh play-off clash in big Trinity boost

Having finished fourth, Trinity will now attempt to down Leigh on home soil having lost out to them at this stage of the play-offs last term.

Hamlin-Uele was in attendance at Old Trafford on Monday afternoon for the Super League play-off launch, which doubled up as the event and saw the 13 stars selected in this year’s Dream Team receive their shirts.

Declaring himself fit, the 26-year-old powerhouse said: “I picked up a little bit of something against Warrington (in Round 26), but it’s alright now.

“I’m probably feeling the fittest I ever have in my career, so I’ll be ready (for the play-off clash against Leigh), god willing.”

Friday night’s eliminator clash against the Leopards marks Wakefield’s first home play-off tie since September 2009, when Trinity were beaten by Catalans Dragons.

Auckland-born England hopeful Hamlin-Uele has been with Trinity since the start of the 2025 campaign, and said: “Bringing a play-off game back to Belle Vue is everything to us. The fans deserve it so much, it shows how hard we’ve worked.

“It’s been a long time (since the club had a home play-off tie).

“The city of Wakefield is going to be cheering us on Friday and it’s going to be a massive party.

“Last week is last week and this is a totally different game with a lot more on the line.

“We’re expecting Leigh at their best and they can expect us at our best as well.”