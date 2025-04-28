Super League champions Wigan Warriors sent out another reminder of their title pedigree by crushing Hull FC 36-12 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

There were also big wins for Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers in round nine.

Here, Leeds Rhinos star and rugby league pundit Caitlin Beevers casts her eye over the action and selects her Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Miller was outstanding during Leeds’ defeat to Hull KR on Friday.

He was a huge threat when supporting the attack and his all-round performance was very strong.

2. Jack Broadbent (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Broadbent had a superb game against his former club with two tries and an assist for Mikey Lewis’ crucial score.

The ex-Rhinos man really enjoyed himself at Headingley on Friday night.

3. Mark Percival (St Helens)

St Helens lost to Warrington on Thursday, but Percival was probably their best player.

He showed he remains as competitive as ever, scored two tries, and was at the heart of all Saints’ best attacks.

4. Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Tai scored a delightful – and indeed crucial – second-half try which sent Warrington on their way to victory over St Helens.

Physically, he was outstanding too with some big hits.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Ashton illustrated once again why he is one of the best wingers in Super League with a lethal hat-trick of finishes against Saints.

A real shame he was forced off with an HIA and will now miss Magic Weekend – but what a performance from the England man.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds lost narrowly to Hull KR on Friday, yet Connor continues to impress in the halves.

He is blessed with outstanding creative skills and showed that again against the Robins.

7. George Whitby (St Helens)

Like Percival, Whitby was on the losing side for Saints against Warrington but I like his maturity and the way he has stepped up.

The fact he is keeping Jonny Lomax out of the side says everything about this precocious talent – a rising star.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

The big front-rower is having a fantastic season and once again took some stopping against Wigan, even in defeat.

In many ways, Ese’ese epitomises Hull FC’s resurgence this season.

9. Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers)

It was another strong performance from Litten for Willie Peters’ men in their win at Headingley on Friday.

He showed why he is being talked about as one of the best hookers in Super League.

10. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

Few players run the ball with more aggression and desire than the Warrington man.

He made a big impact off the bench with his carries.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

What a player and what a performance on Sunday against Hull FC.

Nsemba scored twice and was in the thick of things throughout for Wigan, as he is so often is.

12. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

Scored a try and produced a really strong performance for Wakefield against Catalans on Saturday.

Wakey lost, but Griffin caught the eye.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Arguably Saints’ best forward in their loss at Warrington.

He did not take backward step all game and his desire to win was clear to see as always.

