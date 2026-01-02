Wigan Warriors youth product Caine Barnes has announced his retirement from professional rugby league aged just 26 having suffered Cauda Equine Syndrome (CES) after an incident in a game last season.

Cumbrian native Barnes came through the youth system at Super League heavyweights Wigan and earned a first-team contract from the Warriors.

After loan stints at both Swinton Lions and Workington Town though, he eventually departed without featuring for Wigan’s first-team in a competitive game.

Joining Workington on a permanent basis, Seaton Rangers junior Barnes never departed Derwent Park – and it was in a Cumbrian derby there against Whitehaven on Good Friday in 2025 that his career-ending injury came.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Championship stalwart announces retirement aged 26 after suffering frightful injury

In the all-Cumbrian clash, which Town ultimately won 10-8, the forward ruptured a disc in his lower back which led to Cauda Equina Syndrome (CES).

CES is a rare spinal emergency where the nerves in the lower back become severely compressed, and it can lead to permanent nerve damage if not treated urgently, including the loss of movement and sensation in the lower body.

Barnes spent two days in A&E before being taken to Newcastle for emergency surgery having lost sensation in his left leg. That operation was successful, but several months on, he is yet to make a full recovery.

Announcing his retirement via social media, the 26-year-old wrote on Facebook: “I’m announcing my retirement from professional rugby league following a career-changing back injury which occurred during the Workington–Whitehaven derby.

“This injury has been one of the most physically and mentally challenging things I’ve ever faced in my life.

“Being told that, without surgery, I may never walk again, or could lose the use of the lower half of my body, put everything into perspective. After a bit of consideration, I have come to the decision to retire from professional rugby league.”

‘Although this isn’t how I expected my playing career to end, I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and now look ahead to the next chapter’

The clash against Whitehaven was Barnes’ sixth and final appearance of 2025 for Workington, who he represented on more than 70 occasions altogether.

His Facebook post concluded: “I have been fortunate to play professional rugby since the age of 15 and to compete at some of the highest levels of the game. I spent several years at Wigan Warriors, represented England, and finished my professional career at Workington Town, my hometown club.

“I would also like to thank Seaton Rangers, my hometown club, where I spent some of the most enjoyable years of my playing career and developed both as a player and a person.

“I’d like to thank all the clubs, coaches, teammates, medical staff, and supporters who have been part of my journey.

“Although this isn’t how I expected my playing career to end, I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and now look ahead to the next chapter.

“Thank you.”

Workington re-posted Barnes’ Facebook post to share the news of his retirement, and added a comment of their own.

Their re-post reads: “Some very sad news from Caine. Caine has been a phenomenal player for Workington Town. A very talented athlete who was a competitor on and off the field and a much loved team mate to many.

“An injury like this to such a fit and talented sportsman is cruel.

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Caine for representing our club with such dedication and wish him and his lovely family well for the future.”