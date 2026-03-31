Young Castleford Tigers hooker Cain Robb has joined Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on a month-long loan deal as he continues his comeback from injury.

Robb, who turned 23 in January, suffered ankle ligament damage during the off-season and required surgery to correct the issue.

He is yet to feature for the Tigers in 2026, and this loan stint in the Championship will mark his first game time of the season.

With a total of 57 senior games under his belt, he is no stranger to the second tier having previously featured on loan for both Whitehaven and Swinton Lions.

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Castleford Tigers hooker lands Championship loan switch as destination confirmed

Robb made his Castleford debut against Salford Red Devils back in July 2021 as then-Tigers head coach Daryl Powell rotated his squad ahead of the following week’s Challenge Cup final.

A West Hull and Beverley Braves junior, the Leeds-born young gun still awaits his first senior try, with the only club he has represented in Super League other than Cas being Salford.

He donned a shirt twice for the Red Devils last year amid their financial crisis as well as racking up 13 games across all competitions in a Tigers jersey.

The hooker’s loan was announced via social media on Tuesday evening, with the Fords writing: “Castleford Tigers can confirm Cain Robb will Join Batley Bulldogs on a one-month loan deal.

“This move will enable Cain to get much needed playing time as he returns from injury.”

Robb could make his Batley debut at home against Dewsbury Rams on Good Friday in the Heavy Woollen Derby.

James Ford’s side have won just two of their opening six league games this term, and were beaten 40-12 away at red-hot title favourites London Broncos last weekend.