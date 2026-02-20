Former Super League ace Bureta Faraimo has made the cross-Championship switch from Doncaster to Hunslet on loan alongside team-mate Isaac Misky.

Wellington-born Faraimo, who is an 11-time USA international via his heritage, scored 53 tries in 112 Super League appearances between Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.

Having started his career in the NRL with Parramatta Eels, and also featured at second-grade level Down Under for the New Zealand Warriors, he has been with Doncaster since August 2023, when he joined them after departing Cas.

But having not played for the Dons so far in 2026, the winger has now linked up with fellow Championship outfit Hunslet: and is expected to make his debut this weekend away against Rochdale Hornets.

Faraimo makes the loan switch to Hunslet alongside team-mate and fellow New Zealand native Misky, a hooker who is of Samoan and Tokelau descent.

Having joined Doncaster ahead of last season from French Super XIII outfit Saint-Gaudens Bears, he has so far played just one game in their colours in 2026.

The pair join a Hunslet side yet to win a Championship game this term, with the Parksiders’ only victory to date coming in the Challenge Cup Second Round against community club Stunningley last month.

Alongside the Dons duo, Hunslet have also recently snapped up Bradford Bulls’ young gun Alfie Leake on a season-long loan.

Teenager Leake, 19, joined the Parksiders ahead of last weekend’s defeat at Salford RLFC, but did not make it into head coach Kyle Trout’s 17. He awaits his senior bow in the game.

Elsewhere, centre Charlie Graham also awaits his Hunslet debut having joined the West Yorkshire outfit following Halifax Panthers’ demise. He has 75 tries in 115 career appearances to date.

Parksiders boss Trout said: “These players add to the squad; they have experience at this level and are very physical; it’s been frustrating so far this season.

“We are competing well in areas, but we put ourselves under pressure by silly intercepts and kicks and giving away penalties. That leads to us being lazy defensively.

“We are not valuing building pressure; we have chatted about it this week and the lads understand.”