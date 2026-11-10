Former NRL, Hull FC star joins Super League alumni at union club

Following his departure from Championship outfit Doncaster, 12-time USA international Bureta Faraimo has switched codes and joined a Hull RUFC side littered with former Super League talent.

Wellington-born Faraimo – who represents the USA via his heritage – began his career Down Under and made 15 NRL appearances for Parramatta Eels before making the move to the UK as he joined Hull FC ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The outside-back clocked up over 100 Super League appearances between stints at FC and Castleford Tigers before dropping into the Championship with Doncaster.

2026 saw him feature on loan elsewhere in the second tier for Hunslet as well as playing 18 times for the Dons to take his first-grade career appearance tally up to 196.

Released after Richard Horne’s side made the Championship Grand Final, the 36-year-old has now linked up with 15-a-side code outfit Hull RUFC.

Former NRL and Super League star Bureta Faraimo joins Super League alumni at union club Hull RUFC

Faraimo’s new side compete in the Regional 1 North East Division at the fifth level of the pyramid following relegation last season, and he becomes the latest in a long line of additions to the squad with Super League experience.

Boasting just shy of 500 professional career appearances in league between them, one-time England international Jamie Shaul and ex-England Knights man Tom Lineham are both fellow former Airlie Birds, and now form part of Hull RUFC’s squad.

Shaul, of course, formed part of FC’s back-to-back Challenge Cup winning squads in 2016 and 2017. Lineham meanwhile is a twice beaten Super League Grand Finalist, with his Challenge Cup triumph coming in a Warrington Wolves shirt back in 2019.

They are joined in the union side’s squad now by another former rugby league stalwart in the shape of Thomas Minns, whose clubs in the 13-a-side code included Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity.

Elsewhere, Hull RUFC team-mate James Farrar is a youngster that came through the KR youth system and featured for both Newcastle Thunder and North Wales Crusaders.

He still represents Ireland in league on the international front, and this autumn has taken his cap tally for the Wolfhounds up to six before returning to club duties in the 15-a-side code.

Fellow former Championship men Jack Render and Josh Ratuvou also feature among Hull RUFC’s squad, with the latter a product of Super League outfit KR’s youth system.

The union side’s next league outing sees them host Middlesbrough on November 21.