The brother of former Leigh Leopards star Kai O’Donnell is the latest highly-rated prospect from Australia’s second tier competitions to be offered to Super League clubs in 2026.

Asher O’Donnell has spent the last two years playing with Brisbane Tigers and is unaffiliated to an NRL club as things stand. However, Love Rugby League has been told the services of the player have been circulated to clubs in England for 2026.

Like his older brother, O’Donnell is a back-rower with a knack of scoring tries. And he could now follow a similar pathway to Kai by making the move to England to get his big breakthrough as a professional after excelling in the lower grades.

O’Donnell has just won player of the year for the Tigers in the Queensland Cup, having scored nine tries in 18 appearances for the club – who have just been taken over by Jim Lenihan, a man that applied for the Castleford Tigers role before it was given to Ryan Carr.

He has also played for Mackay Cutters in the competition but now could be set for a move to England if any interest in the player takes off.

At the age of just 22, O’Donnell would not be subject to any regulations surrounding the overseas quota, and would be able to secure a visa with minimal fuss. He would likely represent an attractive financial proposition too.

Kai O’Donnell became a revelation in Super League during his time with Leigh. He played an influential role in their rise in Super League following promotion in 2022, helping them lift the Challenge Cup in the 2023 season.

He left the Leopards at the end of last season to return to the NRL after agreeing a deal with North Queensland Cowboys. But his younger brother could now take a similar journey to England after his services were shared with Super League sides.