Broncos star kicks Herbie Farnworth out of group chat  

Herbie Farnworth’s Bronco chapter is officially closed – and nothing says “it’s over” quite like getting booted from the team group chat.

“They have kicked me out,” Herbie laughed to Code Sports.

“I was trying to hang in there, but I guess all those years of being a Bronco means nothing now.”

The Dolphin’s illusive centre has gone from Red Hill regular to Redcliffe wonder after switching from the Broncos to their hometown rival club in 2024.

The Englishman clocked 79 games in Brisbane colours since his debut in 2019, but despite now flying high with the Phins, he has managed to keep a toe in Bronco waters – or at least, their WhatsApp group – for more than a year since his local deflection.

For one Broncos leader, Farnworth has overstayed his welcome.

“I think Patty [Carrigan] kicked me out, he’s the admin guy,” Herbie said.

“It’s a standard process when you leave clubs, you leave the group, but I’m still good mates with them all. I just don’t get any scoops in the group anymore.”

No memes, no team updates, no backseat banter. It’s digital exile for the English international.

But while Herbie’s been dropped from the group chat, he’s landed squarely in prime time footy.

The Dolphins headlined the Friday blockbuster against the Sydney Roosters to open up Magic Round – with the prime-time timeslot usually reserved for the Broncos.

The Dolphins never really threatened the Roosters in their 36-26 defeat at Suncorp Stadium, with the ‘Hammer’ (Hamiso Tabiai-Fidow) scoring a marvellous double to savour the score line for the home team.

Fittingly, it was James Tedesco’s magic that inspired the Tricolours win after losing their second-string playmaker early.

Roosters half Sandon Smith was taken off the field with a concussion in the opening minutes of the game.

Smith, who was out to back-up the game of his career following ANZAC round last week, failed his HIA concussion test, meaning the Roosters had to quickly find a plan B.

The young playmaker has stepped in this season to cover marquee halfback singing and English-born Sam Walker, who is recovering from a long-term ACL knee injury.

Tedesco wasted no time in leading the charge and took away the player of the match medal in helping secure the Chooks first back-to-back wins of the season.

Victor Radley also had a stellar performance for the eastern suburbs scoring a double and inspiring around the middle.

‘Shafted’

The Broncos have been bumped to Sunday afternoon against the Panthers.

Australian and Queensland forward, Carrigan, was all too happy to poke fun at the situation.

“The Broncos have been shafted,” he joked to Code Sports.

“Herbie couldn’t wait for his big chance on TV.”

The beauty is, Herbie’s not denying it. The big stage at Suncorp, a packed crowd, and a national TV audience? He’ll take it!

“I played a lot of Friday night games as a Bronco, it’s my favourite timeslot,” Farnworth said.

“There’s always a big crowd at Suncorp on Friday nights and a big TV audience so it’s great to have that slot for Magic Round.”

With 180,000 fans expected across the three-day footy festival and every ticket sold out, Herbie’s not going to miss the group chat too much.