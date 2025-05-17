A new storm has hit the Brisbane Broncos, with veteran prop Martin Taupau being sacked by the club effective immediately.

He left the team after a social media act that disrupted the locker room and put head coach Michael Maguire in a tough spot, reported Fox Sports on Saturday.

The controversy began when Taupau, the former Kiwi and Samoan international with over 250 NRL games to his name, liked an Instagram post that was critical of Maguire’s coaching methods.

The post, shared by former Wests Tigers teammate Elijah Taylor, unleashed cyclone of controversy that has swept through the Broncos camp.

In the video, the former NRL and Super League player Taylor recounted his experiences under Maguire’s coaching, alleging that the intensity of training sessions was not only physically grueling but also emotionally draining.

Taylor went on to describe his pre-seasons under Maguire as “the hardest ever,” stating that the rigorous training schedules left him feeling disconnected from his family and struggling with his work-life balance.

“A lot of people are asking me what’s wrong with ‘Madge’ (Maguire), what’s wrong with the Broncos,” Taylor said in the video. “One, his intensity. I’ve never seen a coach ride the game so hard. After a win, the world is a better place. After a loss, you’re off to a funeral and someone will be getting cooked at the video session.”

Taylor’s comments weren’t just a criticism of Maguire’s methods, but clearly jabbed at his leadership style, especially the overwhelming nature of the training.

“Two, training methods. Ninety-five per cent of the time on the field it’s full contact. The hardest pre-season I have ever done is with Michael Maguire. You haven’t done an NRL pre-season until you have done a Michael Maguire pre-season,” Taylor added.

And as if to underscore his dissatisfaction, Taylor also took aim at Maguire’s management style, claiming that the excessive meetings left players feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from their personal lives.

“Three, time efficiency. Let’s have a meeting for a meeting for a meeting. I’d get home from training and the kids don’t know who I am anymore. Hardly home,” he said.

The timing of the ill judged like was particularly sensitive. With the Broncos’ season teetering at five wins and five losses under Maguire’s regime, frustrations were already high.

Brisbane is clearly determined to avoid a repeat of the past, when media leaks caused internal turmoil, led to multiple coach sackings, and resulted in the club’s first wooden spoon.

Liking Taylor’s post has been viewed by the club as a direct critique of the head coach, and by extension, a public challenge to the direction Maguire is trying to steer the club.

Taupau was quickly called before the club’s leadership group to address the issue.

Senior players were reportedly upset by Taupau’s actions, especially given the precarious state of the Broncos’ season and the cultural overhaul Maguire was attempting to implement.

Taupau, realising the gravity of his mistake, issued a public apology, stating that his like of Taylor’s post was unintentional.

“Today I liked a video by Elijah Taylor talking about Michael Maguire’s coaching methods,” Taupau wrote on social media. “I regret this as it was not my intention to endorse the video. I removed the like immediately after.”

The 35-year-old forward went on to reaffirm his commitment to Maguire and the Broncos, stating, “I am thoroughly enjoying being coached by Michael Maguire and will continue to do whatever I can to help the Broncos win a premiership in 2025.”

Despite Taupau’s apology, the damage was already done. Broncos head coach Michael Maguire, who has yet to fully disclose the reasons for Taupau’s exit, confirmed that both parties had agreed to part ways.

In his brief media statement, Maguire revealed that the club was working through the final steps of Taupau’s early release.

“I want everyone that is at the club or moves from the club at some stage to prosper on the back of what they do,” Maguire said. “It’s an organisational decision around how we have gone about it.”

Maguire declined to comment directly on his disappointment with Taupau’s actions, emphasising that the matter was now in the hands of the club’s front office.

However, the tension was palpable, with senior players such as Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas expressing their concerns about the situation.

Reynolds, a former player under Maguire at South Sydney, acknowledged the impact of Taupau’s actions but stressed the importance of unity moving forward.

“It’s not a good look, but we are united as a group. We are moving in a good direction,” Reynolds said, speaking on Triple M’s Rush Hour. “It is disappointing… whether he really meant it or not I’m not too sure, but that’s a conversation Marty will have with the club and they’ll handle that internally.”

For Taupau, the fallout has been swift. With his departure now imminent, the 35-year-old is reportedly hoping for a fresh start, with his sights set on returning to Sydney for the remainder of his NRL career.

However, after such a high-profile exit, securing a new contract may not be as straightforward as he hopes.

Unable to make the starting squad for the Broncos, the veteran could now have troubles finding a place in the NRL and instead might set his sights on a stint in the Super League following in the footsteps of his ex-teammate Taylor.

The incident has left many questioning whether Maguire’s leadership and his high-intensity approach to coaching are sustainable in the modern game.

While Maguire’s passion and dedication to winning are widely acknowledged, the friction between the coach and his players continues to simmer beneath the surface, leaving the Broncos at a crossroads.

Whether Taupau’s departure will be the catalyst for change, or simply another chapter in a turbulent season, remains to be seen.