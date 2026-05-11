Warrington Wolves have emerged as contenders to sign Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft.

The halfback is off-contract at the end of the season and Wire have identified him as a target as they look to replace George Williams, who will leave the club at the end of the season to take on a contract with the Dolphins in the NRL.

No deal is done yet, with Croft also attracting interest from the NRL. Love Rugby League understands he held talks with St George Illawarra Dragons last week. They are not believed to have tabled an offer at this stage, but have expressed an interest in signing him for 2027.

Sources at Headingley insist they are on relaxed on the matter. While they have held talks with Croft about signing a new contract, they have also been working on other targets and believe there are strong options on the market that they are actively pursuing. They are not against Croft staying, but also believe they can replace him should his future ultimately prove to lie elsewhere.

Warrington are also aware of Croft’s NRL interest, but are pushing hard to land the former Man of Steel, who was crowned Super League’s best player in 2022 while playing for Salford Red Devils. It was that form that eventually earned him a move to the Rhinos and he is currently in his third season with the club. Croft has made 109 Super League appearances, scoring 40 tries.

With Marc Sneyd also off-contract, halfback is a key area of focus for Sam Burgess heading into next season, and that has resulted in them launching a move for 28-year-old Croft.

All parties believe that a resolution will be found in the next few weeks. Essentially, there is a three-horse race for Croft’s signature, but Warrington are hopeful that they will land their man.