The latest update on Brodie Croft is a positive one for Leeds Rhinos, with St George Illawarra Dragons reportedly giving up their pursuit of the playmaker and seeking another option.

At the start of this month, reports Down Under emerged of Croft being the Dragons’ number one target to replace outgoing captain Ben Hunt, who was released from the final year of his own contract.

And despite Leeds stating that the ship had sailed on any opportunity for their star man to return to the NRL in 2025, last week’s sound was that Croft himself was keen to make it happen.

Now though, it would appear that St George have given up the ghost on their chase, with the ex-Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos ace set to remain at Headingley.

Brodie Croft latest as fresh twist emerges in Leeds Rhinos man’s future

Over the weekend, Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph have published the latest from leading NRL reporter Brent Read, and state that the Dragons have shifted their attention onto Cronulla Sharks star Daniel Atkinson.

Croft was keen on trying to make a return Down Under happen, but they state he hasn’t been able to secure a release from Leeds due to his bumper contract.

Instead, it now appears that the Dalby-born half-back will remain with the Rhinos next year as one of the pillars in Brad Arthur’s new-look side.

Despite it being a season which saw Leeds miss out on the play-offs, the 27-year-old enjoyed a positive debut campaign in West Yorkshire in 2024 following his move from Salford Red Devils.

The former Man of Steel recorded 22 assists and eight tries of his own in 25 Super League appearances, also kicking two drop goals to secure victories in games which went to Golden Point extra time.

