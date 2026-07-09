Sky Sports and the BBC have locked in a combined 13 broadcast picks spanning Rounds 19 to 24 of the Super League season, inclusive, in addition to the re-scheduled Round 2 clash between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

Back in February, Wire’s Round 2 trip to Craven Park was postponed due to KR’s involvement in the World Club Challenge.

The Robins, of course, won that mammoth clash against NRL kings Brisbane Broncos. But they also went on to reach the final of the Challenge Cup, meaning a re-jig of the Super League schedule has been required.

As part of that re-jig, they will host Warrington on Tuesday, August 2, and that game will be shown live by Sky Sports as one of their ‘exclusive’ picks.

14 Super League broadcast picks revealed as Sky Sports and BBC choose latest games

That is one of 14 broadcast picks to have been announced between Super League’s main broadcaster Sky and free-to-air outlet BBC.

Sky show all seven games over the course of each round in Super League, but have ‘exclusive’ rights to choose two which they give full production to.

Five fall behind the red button, but the two main games each week are given comprehensive build-up, typically involving host Brian Carney, pundits and reporter Jenna Brooks.

The BBC have a small allocation of picks each season as part of their rights deal, and whenever they lock in a game, Sky then aren’t allowed to have that as one of their ‘exclusive’/main matches in that round.

Their first pick in the latest batch of selections comes in Round 19 as St Helens host Catalans Dragons, with that game set to be show on the iPlayer.

Local foes Leigh Leopards and Warrington then square off in Round 20, and that clash is being screened on BBC Two.

Picks in full

Here’s a full rundown of the 14 broadcast picks revealed on Thursday afternoon…

Round 19

Friday, July 17 (8pm) – St Helens v Catalans Dragons (BBC iPlayer & Sky Sports+)

Saturday, July 18 (3pm) – Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (Sky Sports)

Round 20

Thursday, July 23 (8pm) – Hull FC v Hull KR (Sky Sports)

Friday, July 24 (8pm) – Wigan Warriors v St Helens (Sky Sports)

Saturday, July 25 (5.30pm) – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (BBC Two)

Round 21

Friday, July 31 (8pm) – Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (Sky Sports)

Saturday, August 1 (8pm UK/ 9pm CET) – Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (Sky Sports)

Round 22

Thursday, August 6 (8pm) – St Helens v Hull FC (Sky Sports)

Friday, August 7 (8pm) – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (Sky Sports)

Round 23

Thursday, August 13 (8pm) – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (Sky Sports)

Saturday, August 15 (5.30pm) – Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (Sky Sports)

Round 2

Tuesday, August 18 (8pm) – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (Sky Sports)

Round 24

Friday, August 21 (8pm) – Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (Sky Sports)

Saturday, August 22 (8pm UK/ 9pm CET) – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (Sky Sports)

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