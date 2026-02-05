Brisbane Broncos have locked in their 20-man travelling squad for this month’s World Club Challenge clash against Hull KR, and it includes superstars aplenty.

The Broncos were crowned NRL champions for the first time since 2006 last October, beating Melbourne Storm 26-22 in the Grand Final.

Come February 19, they will do battle with KR in the World Club Challenge after the Robins won their first-ever Super League title last term, beating Wigan Warriors 24-6 at Old Trafford to claim their crown.

Taking place at the MKM Stadium, the home of KR’s cross-city rivals Hull FC, the World Club Challenge is still two weeks away.

But the Broncos have confirmed who the 20 squad members making the trip to the UK will be, and as you’d expect, their squad is a very healthy looking one.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Brisbane Broncos name star-studded squad for World Club Challenge against Hull KR

Broncos head coach Michael Maguire is no stranger to the British game having spent two seasons at the helm of Wigan, winning the Super League title in 2010 and then lifting the Challenge Cup the following year.

Now 52, he names new recruits Grant Anderson and Aublix Tawha in his travelling squad for the World Club Challenge, with the Broncos aiming to become the first Australian club since Sydney Roosters in 2020 to be crowned kings of the world.

Super League champions Hull KR will also have to contend with electric full-back Reece Walsh, who caused England plenty of problems while donning a Kangaroos jersey in last autumn’s Ashes Series, and powerhouse forward Payne Haas.

Veteran half-back Adam Reynolds looked as if he may be donning a Robins shirt in 2026, with the iconic playmaker having had ‘significant interest’ from KR throughout last year. He penned a new deal with the Broncos though, and will now go up against Willie Peters’ side.

Elsewhere, Broncos stars Pat Carrigan, Gehamat Shibasaki and Kotoni Staggs all helped Australia to a 3-0 series whitewash victory over England in the Ashes alongside Walsh.

23-year-old Walsh was named man-of-the-match after a remarkable individual display in the opening Test of the series at Wembley, and was among four players to receive votes for the Player of the Series award, ultimately won by Melbourne Storm ace Cameron Munster.

Listed alphabetically by surname, the Broncos’ travelling 20-man squad for the World Club Challenge later this month can be seen – in full – below.

Brisbane Broncos’ 2026 World Club Challenge squad

Grant Anderson

Patrick Carrigan

Jack Gosiewski

Payne Haas

Ben Hunt

Jaiyden Hunt

Corey Jensen

Josiah Karapani

Ezra Mam

Deine Mariner

Blake Mozer

Corey Paix

Adam Reynolds

Jordan Riki

Gehamat Shibasaki

Kotoni Staggs

Ben Talty

Aublix Tawha

Reece Walsh

Xavier Willison