Brisbane Broncos suffer crucial injury blow ahead of World Club Challenge

Brisbane Broncos have suffered a crucial injury blow ahead of the World Club Challenge against Hull KR, with back-row forward Brendan Piakura ruled out.

The Cook Islands international played 21 times for the Broncos on the road to their Grand Final triumph last season, scoring two tries in the process, and was once again expected to feature in their clash against Hull KR next month, but is now sidelined after undergoing surgery on a knee injury picked up in pre-season.

In a statement, the club said: “Brendan Piakura has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear sustained during pre-season training.

“The Broncos’ forward is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.”

That timeframe will likely put him in the frame to feature in the early rounds of the NRL season, with the Broncos taking on Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm and the Dolphins in their opening four fixtures of their title defence.

Elsewhere, though, the Broncos are set to be close to full strength for the clash at the MKM Stadium in a month’s time. Half-back Adam Reynolds is currently on the mend after a calf injury picked up last season, while Patrick Carrigan has also been passed fit to play after recovering from a broken thumb.

“He’s fine. He’ll be back (in full) training soon.” Broncos head coach Michael Maguire told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

“They had to take the wire out, but he’s good to go. He will be back up and about soon.”

They will, however, be without duo Hayze Perham and Billy Walters next month, with the pair ruled out through ACL injuries.

The Broncos will fly out to the UK on 10th February, training at the state-of-the-art Lensbury Hotel. They will then head north ahead of the game, which gets underway on Thursday, 19th February at 19:30.

