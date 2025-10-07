Brisbane Broncos forward Kobe Hetherington has revealed how he played through the latter part of the NRL season and Sunday’s Grand Final win with an horrific injury to both his knees.

Hetherington played his final game for the Broncos in the win over Melbourne and signed off in style ahead of joining Manly Sea Eagles on a four-year deal going into 2026.

But he sensationally put off surgery on both his knees, having torn the meniscus in both of them and refusing to go under the knife until the end of the season.

Hetherington, in his own words, admitted he couldn’t face being sat on the sidelines and watch Brisbane go all the way to Grand Final glory – and then admitted he has now delayed surgery again for a very different reason.

“I have got two torn meniscuses in both my knees,” Hetherington told AAP.

“I did the injury 10 weeks ago. I just knew we were building to something special so I didn’t want to get surgery.

“I wanted to play on with my brothers and it was the best decision I have ever made. I have put surgery back another two weeks now because I am going to drink p**s for the next two weeks.”

Hetherington admitted the Broncos holds a place close to his heart, and he is not yet considering the prospect of lining up against them next year when he is playing for Manly.

He said: “The Broncos mean a lot to me. It is going to be a hard day when I clean my locker out. I’m not talking about next year. I am just going to enjoy this with my brothers.

“How good is it? I am just happy for all the boys. I can’t believe it. I will be celebrating for the next couple of weeks.”

