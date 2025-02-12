Brisbane Broncos star ‘heading for Super League’ in 2026 with new club revealed

Wakefield Trinity have completed their first significant piece of business for the 2026 season – with Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy set to join the club.

Reports in Australia have speculated that Trinity have wasted little time in putting together their plans for next year, despite not even starting their first season back in the competition yet.

That’s because Smoothy has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Trinity, bringing an end to his time at the Broncos and indeed the NRL.

The 25-year-old made his NRL debut in 2021 with Melbourne Storm, having initially joined the club on a train-and-trial deal.

Two seasons later, he made the switch to the Broncos and had an immediate impact with the club. He featured 13 times for Brisbane on their way to the NRL Grand Final: a game in which Smoothy played in as they lost to Penrith Panthers.

Smoothy would become even more of a regular for the club last year, playing 18 times for Brisbane – but they struggled and failed to make the NRL play-offs.

He is heading into the final year of his deal with the Broncos and it appears his future has already been finalised, with Wakefield swooping to sign him on a long-term deal.

Trinity have the likes of youngster Thomas Doyle in their hooking ranks, but will now add a major piece of experience to their squad in 2026.

They begin their return to Super League this coming Saturday against local rivals Leeds Rhinos, with the likes of England international Mike McMeeken set to make his debut.

But the club are already planning long-term and looking beyond this year – with Smoothy the first significant piece of business done by a Super League club for 2026.

