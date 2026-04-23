Brian McDermott has already been handed a major dilemma as England head coach: with one of Brisbane Broncos’ key forwards declaring he wants to switch to the country at this year’s World Cup.

McDermott was unveiled by the Rugby Football League on Thursday morning as the man who would take England into the tournament. He will do so without any mid-season camps, or any warm-up games before the tournament.

That means he will largely be selecting a squad based on their club performances throughout 2026 without any international experience – and he has now been given the option of potentially picking Broncos star Ben Talty, too.

Talty was born and raised in Australia but his grandparents emigrated to the country – meaning he is eligible to play for England going into the World Cup.

And rather than pursuing a path to the Kangaroos’ team, which would be unlikely given the forward depth they have as reigning champions, Talty instead says he has instructed his management about speaking to McDermott over a possible call-up.

“Yes, I’ve spoken to my manager about this (playing for England),” Talty said. “If the opportunity was to arise, I’d love the opportunity to represent England.

“The British heritage comes from my mother’s side, her parents were both born and raised in England. They were ‘Ten Pound Poms’, then they came over to Australia and my mum and dad were both born here.

“No-one from England has contacted me as yet. It all started from a conversation I had with my manager.

“I understand where I’m at in my career and the calibre of players England have got, so I’ll keep trying to play good football for the Broncos and hopefully that opportunity arises for me later this year.”

England have called on Australian-born players including the likes of Victor Radley in recent years. Radley is expected to be available for the World Cup having missed the Ashes.