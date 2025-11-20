England and Great Britain icon James Graham has put forward a sensational option as a possible replacement for Shaun Wane if the current coach was to leave: Wigan Warriors icon Andy Farrell.

Farrell has enjoyed a glittering career as a coach in rugby union, coaching Ireland and the Lions to great successes. But there has always been a question within league circles about whether he could return to the code where he originally made his name one day.

And now, the conversation may start again after Graham, speaking on his podcast The Bye Round, decided after consideration that Farrell would be a name who could revolutionise not just the fortunes of the national team, but the game of rugby league in England itself.

Graham said: “On England and Shaun Wane’s future, I’ve been thinking about a person to bring in, not just for coaching but for credibility and for the reach that he would have and the impact..

“Andy Farrell. Bring him back. Lions coach is only every four years. Bring him in, bring him back. Could you imagine what that would do for English rugby league?

“I reckon people would want to watch. The rugby union fans would say, ‘Andy Farrell is going back to coach England’ or to help with England.”

Graham was then quizzed by co-host Charlie White about whether his dream scenario would see him linking up with Farrell as a possible assistant alongside Warrington coach Sam Burgess.

Graham has been speculated as a possible option to be part of any new coaching team should England decide against giving Shaun Wane an extension.

But the former St Helens star appeared to laugh that off when asked, saying: “Oh shut up you muppet!”

The Rugby Football League are expected to make a decision about who will be coaching England going into the Rugby League World Cup early next year.

