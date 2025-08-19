Brian Noble will step down from his role as Bradford’s head coach ahead of the 2026 campaign, with the Bulls hoping to be in Super League next season.

Veteran coach Noble, who turned 64 in February, returned for a second stint in the hotseat at Odsal ahead of 2025.

He has thus far guided the Bulls to 15 wins from their 20 Championship games this term, and they sit third on the ladder in the second tier as the business end of the campaign nears.

Four-time Super League champions Bradford are among the clubs bidding to make a return to the top-flight as it expands to 14 teams next season, be that via the IMG gradings or as one of the two teams selected for promotion by the independent panel.

Brian Noble makes Bradford Bulls exit decision amid Super League promotion ambitions

Former Great Britain boss Noble has also had stints at the helm of Wigan Warriors, Crusaders and Salford Red Devils at club level.

When he was appointed as the new chief at Odsal ahead of 2025 though, it was his first head coach role since 2014 having also worked as a consultant for London Broncos and Gloucestershire All Golds as well as operating as Toronto Wolfpack’s Director of Rugby.

He had spent a few years back at Bradford prior in a similar consultancy role, and will lead Bradford until the end of the current campaign, but will take a step back again at that point.

More to follow…