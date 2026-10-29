England boss Brian McDermott has explained his squad selection for Friday’s final World Cup group stage clash against Papua New Guinea, with Morgan Knowles’ manic week shared.

McDermott’s side lost their opener 30-12 to Tonga before thumping France 82-0 last weekend, with both of those games taking place in Perth.

This weekend, it’s PNG they go up against in Wollongong, needing to win handsomely and hope Tonga can then do them a favour against Samoa come Sunday.

Jez Litten starting as Brad O’Neill dropped

Qualification for the semi-finals appears unlikely, but is not impossible, and McDermott’s team was revealed earlier this week: with Hull KR’s Jez Litten starting at hooker the main talking point as Wigan Warriors’ Brad O’Neill was left out entirely.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach McDermott explained that decision, saying: “The players have been great, they’ve been absolutely fantastic to work with. They understand the concept of this being a squad effort and not just a team effort.

“We’ve got a specific task this weekend against PNG and I think it will be a stiffer test than it was against France last week.

“We find ourselves in another similar situation where we don’t just need to beat them, we need to beat them convincingly.

“Picking a team that’s best suited for that was the main task. Those conversations (of dropping people) are not the easiest to have, but they are when the player themselves has got a load of humility, and Brad was great.”

Morgan Knowles’ manic week including baby’s arrival revealed

The only other change made by McDermott for the clash against the Kumuls sees Dolphins forward Knowles included. This will mark his first appearance of the tournament having been sidelined through a calf niggle so far.

Knowles will start at loose forward on Friday, replacing Victor Radley: who drops to the bench.

Knowles’ first appearance of the World Cup comes at the end of an absolutely manic week, too, as McDermott revealed: “His wife has had a baby this week, but I’m really keen to get him in the team. I’m looking forward to watching him play.

“The baby was delivered yesterday (Wednesday) and I haven’t spoken to Morgan yet because he’s probably got his hands full changing nappies!

“He’s really keen to get back with the team and start playing. Everybody’s pleased for Morgan.”

12-time England international Knowles – who also has four caps for Wales on his CV – is set to feature in a third consecutive World Cup, with this edition coming at the end of his first year in the NRL with the Dolphins.

He had initially been named in McDermott’s starting 13 for the opener against Tonga earlier this month, but was then sidelined by his calf issue.

Praising the former St Helens star, boss McDermott said: “He’s had a brilliant season in the NRL, they (Dolphins) have been one of the leading teams in the competition and he’s been in the middle of the field working tirelessly.

“He’s got an enormous work ethic. He’s handled that step up (into the NRL) really well.

“He has an ability to play and be a pivotal 13, but he also has the ability to be a grafter and make the tackles normal people can’t get to with an insatiable work ethic.”