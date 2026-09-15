George Williams WILL captain England in this year’s Rugby League World Cup after making his successful return from injury, Brian McDermott has confirmed.

McDermott suggested when taking charge of the national team earlier this year that if Williams was fit and available, he saw no reason why the Warrington Wolves star would not retain the armband after leading England in last year’s Ashes.

And the new England coach has held firm on that promise.

George Williams to captain England

Speaking on Tuesday morning in an extensive media call about England’s preparations for the tournament, McDermott said that he has been impressed with Williams not only on the field since returning from neck surgery, but off it too.

With both of those factors in mind, McDermott said he has no reason to change the identity of his captain.

He said: “George has been great to speak to. I didn’t really know him at all before taking the job; the same with a lot of the other players, I’ve only ever shook a lot of their hands after games, and I’m normally shaking George’s hand after he beat my team at Leeds.

“I didn’t really know him but it’s been enjoyable to get to know him. He’s keen as anything and while he was injured, you could tell if anyone was coming back from injury early then it would be him.

“I’m pleased to see the form he’s in. He’s not feathering about on his feet and waiting for the game, he’s going and getting the game. He goes and chases the game. He’s got a bit stronger and wiser, and his leadership has been really good. The way he speaks in the spine meetings, a bit of maturity he brings.. he’ll be my captain, yes.”

Half-back battle develops

With Williams captain, it goes a long way to guaranteeing that he will be in the starting line-up when England take to the field against Tonga next month.

That means there is just one spot available to partner him and a plethora of options – including Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith, Jake Connor and heritage players including Jamie Humphreys, who has now been ratified by the IRL as England-qualified.

“The IRL has qualified him,” McDermott said of Humphreys.

“I’ll refer back to my original statements, if they are selected, it will be because they want to represent their country. I’ve put every one of them through a vetting process, though they didn’t know it was a vetting process. I was just trying to make sure they were willing to go through the pain barrier for England – because we’ll find out.”

McDermott also suggested he will favour players with utility value and versatility in his final 23-man squad, which he will name in the coming weeks after declaring an initial extended 40-man squad.

He said: “When I name my 23-man squad and I finalise the positions, I think you’ll find there’s coverage everywhere. There’s only a couple of players who can only play one position.”

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