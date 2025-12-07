Gold Coast Titans centre Brian Kelly, who had been linked with a move to Super League in 2026, looks set to remain in the NRL next season: with Parramatta Eels his destination according to reports Down Under.

Kelly is the cousin of former Hull KR and Hull FC star Albert, who lifted the Challenge Cup with the Airlie Birds in 2017 as well as going on to be named in the Super League Dream Team that year and finishing as the runner-up in the Man of Steel voting.

Earlier this year, younger cousin Brian was linked with a move to Warrington. At the time, those reports suggested that the 29-year-old was a priority transfer target for Wire.

Since then though, the Wolves have recruited both Albert Hopoate and Josh Smith from Australia – meaning Kelly’s move to the UK never materialised.

He is now open to the interest of Parramatta, with a move not too far off being agreed, according to recent reports in the Southern Hemisphere.

Warrington Wolves-linked centre handed NRL lifeline as new 2026 destination revealed

Lismore native Kelly – who is also the cousin of former NRL stalwart James Roberts – represented both New South Wales and the Kangaroos at youth level as he progressed through the ranks with the Titans before departing for Manly.

Making his NRL bow in a Sea Eagles shirt in 2017, he was eventually re-signed by the Titans ahead of the 2019 campaign: playing 143 first-grade games in their colours to date to take his overall tally up to 190.

Notably, he remains under contract on the Gold Coast until the end of the 2026 campaign, but The Daily Telegraph report that the Titans are now in negotiations with the Eels to try and arrange a suitable package for his early release.

Parramatta have been active in the market over the last 12 months, and Kelly’s addition would see them bolster their depth, with head coach Jason Ryles having led his side to an 11th-placed finish this year in his first full season at the helm.

Their interest in Ballina Seagulls and Lennox Head Dolphins junior Kelly, who has 66 NRL tries to his name, comes after the departure of star man Zac Lomax.

He had been set to head to rebel rugby union competition R360, but after its start was delayed until at least 2028, Lomax’s immediate future remains unclear.

Due to Lomax’s near $700,000 AUD (~£348,000) per season salary being taken off their hands after his exit from the club, the Eels have at least two spots available in their squad and plenty of cap to play with for 2026.