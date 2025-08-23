Brett Ferres agrees new League 1 deal as coach hails veteran ‘ultimate professional’

Brett Ferres will play on into the 22nd season of his professional career come 2026 having agreed a new one-year deal with Goole Vikings.

17-time England international Ferres arrived at Goole ahead of 2025 and was handed the captaincy as they prepared for their first season in the ‘professional’ section of the pyramid.

Featuring 16 times across all competitions in their colours to date, the veteran – who will turn 40 next year – has helped the Vikings to navigate their way in League 1 as they push for an eye-catching top-four finish.

And having ticked past the milestone of 450 career appearances just a few weeks ago, he’s now agreed to go around again next year, putting pen to paper on a contract extension.

Having been crowned a Super League champion with Leeds Rhinos back in 2017, the 39-year-old is just 15 appearances away from reaching the landmark figure of 450 senior games at club level alone.

As his new deal was announced, Ferres said: “Me and the family are glad to be staying at the Vikings and playing for another year, I’ve really enjoyed my time here and leading the boys.

“The club has put some solid foundations in place and I’m really looking forward to building on those with a very exciting year coming up. It’s a really exciting project and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Goole have also confirmed that they will apply for the veteran to be granted a Testimonial year in 2026 having started his career in 2005 with Bradford Bulls.

Ferres also went on to don the shirts of Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster prior to joining the Vikings.

Head coach Scott Taylor added: “Brett is the ultimate professional. His standards, experience and leadership have been second to none, and exactly what the group needed in our first season.

“He continues to have a big role to play in driving our club forward, and as you have seen, that responsibility has driven him to play some of his best rugby over the last few months.

“We know he isn’t getting any younger and we are prepared to manage him at this stage of his career, but as he keeps reminding me, he rarely misses a training session and is still playing 80 minutes in the pack every week!”

Ferres won the World Club Challenge in 2006 with Bradford and the Super League Leaders’ Shield as a Huddersfield player seven years later before tasting victory in the Grand Final with Leeds against former employers Castleford in 2017.

More recently, he clinched promotion up to the Championship via the League 1 play-offs with Doncaster in 2023.

Taylor continued: “For Brett to play into his 22nd professional season speaks volumes about him.

“It’s something that can only be achieved if you are serious about your rugby, your training and your standards – and that will hopefully rub off on some of the younger blokes we’re nurturing here.

“It is a remarkable effort from Brett, and we’re all pleased that we’ll have him here leading us again next year.”