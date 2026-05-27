Castleford Tigers have confirmed the immediate departure of assistant Brett Delaney, with his replacement only set to be appointed come the end of the season.

Delaney won eight major honours during his time in Super League as a player, all with Leeds Rhinos, including four Grand Final successes and a World Club Challenge triumph.

Having played 91 NRL games prior between Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta, with a Minor Premiership won as an Eels player, he arrived at Cas following a stint in Hull KR’s coaching setup.

Appointed by the Tigers ahead of the 2025 campaign to work under then-head coach and former team-mate Danny McGuire, the Australian’s role saw him lead on the defensive side of the game.

But circa 18 months on, Delaney has now departed The Jungle with immediate effect.

Brett Delaney departs Castleford Tigers as replacement plans confirmed

Cas announced Delaney’s exit in a press release on Wednesday morning, writing: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that coach Brett Delaney has left the club.

“We would like to thank Brett for his efforts over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.

“Chris Chester will work closely with Ryan Carr to review the coaching department before making an appointment for the 2027 season.”

New South Wales native Delaney – who will turn 41 in October – departs just a few months into Ryan Carr’s tenure, with the new head coach and Director of Rugby Chris Chester in the process of putting their own stamp on things.

The Tigers pieced together back-to-back wins for the first time since July 2024 as they stunned St Helens on home soil last weekend, and are now striving to break into the top six.

But 12 rounds into the Super League season, only basement boys Huddersfield Giants (364) have conceded more points than Cas’ 356, with that an average of almost 30 per game.

Cas’ backroom team

Head coach Carr will still be supported by both Director of Rugby Chester and assistant Scott Murrell until a replacement for Delaney is sourced.

Murrell has formed part of the Tigers’ coaching setup since December 2022.

Chester meanwhile is no stranger to a coaching role having headed up both Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity previously alongside Scotland on the international front.

With over 200 games on his CV as a head coach, the 47-year-old spent a large chunk of time in interim charge of Cas last season following the axing of Danny McGuire.