Super League new boys York continue to utilise their partnership with Newcastle Thunder, with forward Brenden Santi returning to the North East ahead of the 2026 campaign.

As announced midway through 2025, York, Newcastle and NRL heavyweights Penrith Panthers have formed a three-way partnership.

Through that partnership, the aim is to strengthen player and coach development, with York and Newcastle able to share players and resources along with aligning their pathways.

The pair benefit from Penrith’s elite development expertise, which supports long-term growth.

Over the course of the off-season, that partnership has seen numerous players believed to be York-bound signing on the dotted line in the North East instead, including released Leeds Rhinos youngster Noah Whittingham.

Plenty of players have made the move directly from York up to Newcastle, too, and Australia-born Italy international Santi has become the latest name on that list.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Italy international makes Championship move for 2026 as York-Newcastle partnership continues

Now 32, Santi played in the NRL for Wests Tigers between 2014 and 2015. He has been in the British game since 2019, when he represented French outfit Toulouse Olympique.

The veteran forward enjoyed a sole campaign with Newcastle in 2020, so this off-season switch sees him return to one of his old stomping grounds.

Officially bringing an end to three years at York having scored eight tries in 67 appearances across all competitions for the Knights, Santi will still be able to play for the Knights via their partnership with Thunder should that be desired.

With a total of 137 appearances on his CV in the British game, he follows team-mates Bailey Antrobus, Sam Cook, Joe Law, Jude Ferreira, Harvey Reynolds, Myles Harrison up to the North East.

As Thunder announced his signing, head coach Graham Steadman said: “Santi’s experience from the NRL with Wests Tigers to key roles in League 1 and the Championship will be vital as the club as we push for consistency and competitiveness next season.”

While York prepare for their debut Super League campaign, Newcastle and Santi are gearing up for a return to the second tier.

The North East natives finished rock bottom of League 1 last term and lost every game they played, but now form part of a 20-team division which sits below the top-flight.

Their promotion comes as a result of the Championship and League 1 having merged ahead of the 2026 campaign.