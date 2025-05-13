The publicly drawn out saga surrounding Brandon Smith has finally come to an end, with the Sydney Roosters officially granting the injured hooker an immediate release to join bitter rivals, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Smith, who was originally set to join Souths in 2026 on a two-year deal, will instead make the switch mid-season after passing a medical on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, will begin his rehabilitation with the Rabbitohs this week and is expected to return to action in approximately seven weeks.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the decision to part ways with Smith was driven by salary cap management, acknowledging the strong performances of current hookers Connor Watson and Zach Dockar-Clay.

“It was a business decision,” Robinson said. “We’ve got good depth in the position, and Brandon’s injury made it a decision about timing and cap management.”

Smith, who joined the Roosters in 2023 after a powerful run with the Melbourne Storm, initially struggled before finding form late last season.

However, the hooker/lock-forward suffered a serious knee injury against the Canberra Raisers on the eve of the 2024 finals which brought his momentum to a halt.

“We appreciate Brandon’s contributions over the last two and a half years,” said Roosters head of recruitment Daniel Anderson.

“He was playing some very good football before he was sidelined by his knee injury.”

“With his return to play not too far away, we thank Brandon and extend our best wishes in the next chapter of his career.”

That chapter now takes Smith down the road to Redfern under the guidance of legendary coach Wayne Bennett, who he famously turned down in 2022 when he chose the Roosters over the Dolphins.

“I dudded Wayne and I broke his trust because I told him I was going there,” Smith admitted on The Bye Round last week.

“Two years down the track, he’s still interested in me. That shows me he wants me. Every chance I’ve had with him over the past two days, he’s been outstanding. The feeling of not being wanted is bad, but being wanted is better.”

Being true to himself, Smith has been outspoken throughout his departure process, revealing a lack of communication from the Roosters during negotiations – telling how he learned of the club’s decision to release him the morning after attending Roosters teammate Angus Crichton’s wedding.

“Everything was a little bit harder because I just finished a wedding and then I found out about all the news the morning after,” Smith told Triple M.

“It was very hard and my emotions were a little bit touchy at that time. I didn’t want to go. I told my manager I wanted to stick it out and I find out that morning they wanted me gone. I don’t have any problems with them wanting me to go — I understand it from a business point of view — but it was a real shock real quickly.”

The former Kiwi international said the situation left him feeling isolated.

“No one is answering their phone at the moment,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like I’m very wanted.”

Now at South Sydney, Smith is focused on recovery and proving his worth, no matter the role.

While questions remain about where he will play once fit, Smith is willing to contribute however needed.

“I want to win games whether I play lock or hooker or prop. Whatever Wayne needs, I’ll do it,” he said.

“I’m not set on being a hooker and I’m not set on being a lock. I’d play on the bench if I had to. I just want to enjoy my football again and get back to form.”

Smith’s arrival offers the Rabbitohs a versatile and experienced asset, especially with Cameron Murray expected back next year and Peter Mamouzelos currently sidelined with an elbow injury.

The Cheese says this next phase of his career is about more than just position – it’s about impact.

“This contract isn’t about me,” he said. “It’s about my career and me wanting to win games and put the club before myself.”

A mature approach for the now 28-year-old, who is known for his cheeky antics on and off the field.

Smith’s departure from the Eastern Suburbs club quickly followed reports of Englishman Dom Young also leaving the club mid-season to rejoin the Newcastle Knights after a string of poor performances – which has recently stalled.