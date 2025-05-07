Sydney Roosters hooker Brandon Smith has opened up about his looming departure from the Eastern-Suburbs club, describing it as a “surprise” to hear he was unwanted.

The “Cheese” as he’s colloquially known in the NRL community, was celebrating at teammate Angus Crichton’s wedding with his team mates, when he caught wind of the development which would send the No. 9 to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, earlier than previously thought.

The always colourful character was set to join the Rabbitohs from 2026 on a two-year deal; however, it’s now been revealed that his Roosters departure is imminent, which could see Smith follow English sensation Dom Young out the door in the same week.

As part of the agreement, Souths will pay a $180,000 transfer fee to secure Smith for the remainder of the 2025 season, reports Code Sports.

The Roosters plan to use the savings from Smith’s $800,000-a-year contract to bolster the deals of emerging talents like Naufahu Whyte and Blake Steep, who have continued to impress in their recent performances.

The Roosters might also be looking to save a kitty in a play for the free-agent Daly Cherry-Evans for 2026.

On Wednesday, Smith joined Saint Helen’s and Canterbury Bulldogs legend James Graham on his podcast, The Bye Round, where he was quizzed about his future.

The 28-year-old who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, was asked if he’s played his last game in the Tricolours, as the Roosters and Rabbiohs squabble over $40,000 of the dummy-half’s salary to formalise the transfer.

“It definitely looks that way from the articles and conversations I’ve had,” Smith said.

“Everything I have read so far, it doesn’t seem like I’m very wanted.”

“It was a very good time, I enjoyed myself [at the wedding] – but obviously the elephant in the room, on the way back I got some strange news.

“It was a bit of a strange one. Something has happened overnight and my manager rang me this morning and told me. Nothing is official yet and we’ve still got a lot of things to sort out beforehand, like where my 40k is gonna go.

“It’s a bit of a surprise, but I’ll have more details for you tomorrow.”

Smith arrived from the Storm as a marquee signing in 2023 after winning the Dally M award for best hooker, but due to on going injuries has only managed to play 41 games for the Roosters during his tenure.

The Kiwi international also confirmed that he has spoken with the Roosters head coach Trent Robinson about the club move – and although it deal seems certain, Smith is expected to join his fellow Roosters until the contract is signed.

“Robbo [Robinson] rang me just before, on the way here,” he said.

“It was a good conversation, it was nice and he told me they are trying to save some money. It was direct, but he was also pretty surprised by how it’s come about today.”

“It’s gonna be weird going into training, I’ve still got to do that. We’re meant to have the week training with the reserve grade side this week.

“It’s not gonna happen overnight – they’re not gonna be able to draw up a contract overnight – so it’s gonna be an awkward one.”

The club switch is yet to be officially confirmed to the media by either club – but for Smith it seems, he’s already packing his boots.