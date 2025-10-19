Former Huddersfield Giants hooker Brandon Moore has linked up with Midlands Hurricanes ahead of 2026, penning a 12-month deal with an option in the club’s favour to extend his stay for a further year.

Maryport-born Moore has spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Batley, scoring six tries in 58 games across all competitions.

Having joined Batley after scoring a try against them in the 1895 Cup final for Halifax Panthers, Moore‘s stint at the Bulldogs saw him reach exactly 250 senior career appearances.

The only other club he has donned a shirt for to date are Huddersfield, who he represented four times as a loanee back in 2020, joining them once the Championship campaign had been curtailed that year by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

All four of his games for the Giants came in Super League under the tutelage of then-interim head coach Luke Robinson.

Former Huddersfield Giants hooker lands new club for 2026 as next destination confirmed

The Cumbrian hooker becomes Midlands‘ eighth confirmed signing heading into the 2026 campaign, joining alongside Lewis Else, Danny Craven, Cian Tyrer, Oliver Roberts, Zach Jebson, Owen Restall and Tyler Dickinson.

Head coach Mark Dunning said: “We’re delighted to welcome Brandon and his family to the Canes and our wide wider Canes family.

“With Danny Barcoe’s injury against Whitehaven meaning we needed to recruit a hooker for 2026, we were delighted to hear Brandon was available.

“He is an experienced and formidable hooker who will suit our spine nicely and add some additional experience alongside some of our more recent signings.

“He is a threat from both dummy-half and in supporting runs and will pull his weight in defence when called upon.”

The Hurricanes finished fifth on the League 1 ladder in 2025. Providing all goes to plan, Moore will form part of their side in a 21-team division next season, with the second and third tiers set to merge.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Dunning added: “Brandon – like Tyler (Dickinson) – is another quality player with 250 career games under his belt at Championship and Super League level.

“Despite this, he’s still only 29 years of age and he’s another player I firmly believe is entering the prime of his career as he joins us.

“I’m sure fans will be very impressed with how quickly he links up with Aiden and the rest of the team once he has a couple of months of pre-season behind him.”