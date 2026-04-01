Bradford Bulls forward Brandon Douglas has linked up with Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on an initial one-week loan deal.

Douglas, who will turn 29 in August, joined Bradford ahead of the 2026 campaign following their return to Super League and penned a two-year contract at Odsal.

He has so far donned a shirt twice for the Bulls, making his debut against Toulouse Olympique before lining up in the Challenge Cup exit to Wigan Warriors.

During that cup game, the versatile forward failed a HIA: and having not been able to get back into Kurt Haggerty’s side since, he has instead been allowed to head out to get game time on a short-term loan.

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Bradford Bulls forward Brandon Douglas seals short-term Championship loan switch

Douglas began his career in Super League with Castleford, playing a sole game for the Tigers against St Helens in the Super 8s back in September 2016 as well as being an unused interchange the following week against Catalans Dragons.

Good Friday will see him don a shirt for Batley in their Championship clash at home in the Heavy Woollen Derby against Dewsbury Rams.

The Bulldogs announced his arrival via social media on Wednesday evening and confirmed that the deal is on an initial one-week basis, with the potential to be extended depending upon whether Douglas’ services are required by parent club Bradford.

Having joined the Bulls from Halifax Panthers, the 28-year-old is no stranger to the second tier, with games also under his belt for Dewsbury, Doncaster and Sheffield Eagles.

He is just two games away from the landmark of 150 senior career appearances across all competitions, with 31 tries scored in the 148 matches he’s featured in thus far since his professional debut nine years ago.