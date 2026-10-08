Bradford Bulls have released Brandon Douglas, with the forward’s contract cut short to allow him to ‘pursue opportunities elsewhere’.

Front-rower Douglas arrived at Odsal ahead of 2026 from Championship outfit Halifax Panthers, joining Bradford as they returned to Super League for the first time in more than a decade.

The 29-year-old inked a two-year deal with the Bulls, but donned their shirt just six times across all competitions last term, finding his game time limited.

Having also played a game apiece on loan for both former club Fax and Batley Bulldogs over the course of the campaign, he has now opted to cut his time at Bradford short, and will head for pastures new ahead of 2027.

Bradford release out-of-favour forward Brandon Douglas with contract cut short to ‘pursue opportunities elsewhere’

Also able to slot into the back row if required, Douglas’ sole try for the Bulls came in his penultimate appearance of the year against Hull KR.

He has now scored 32 tries in 154 professional career appearances, with games played for Castleford Tigers, Dewsbury Rams, Fax, Doncaster, Sheffield Eagles and Batley as well as Bradford.

The experienced forward’s permanent departure from Odsal was announced on the day that the Bulls’ Super League status for 2027 was confirmed via the IMG gradings.

Their press release confirming Douglas’ exit concludes: “From everyone at the Bulls, we’d like to thank ‘Dougie’ for his efforts in the red, amber and black and wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours.”

Douglas becomes the tenth member of Kurt Haggerty’s 2026 squad to have departed, following on from Joe Keyes, Sam Hallas, Chris Atkin, Guy Armitage, Dan Russell, Mitch Souter, Ed Chamberlain, Riley Dean and Phoenix Steinwede.

Nine additions have been made to date, including Leon Ruan and Jack Ormondroyd’s loan deals from Hull KR and Oldham respectively being made permanent.

Elsewhere, Sam Eseh, Cam Scott, John Bateman, James Bentley, Ligi Sao, Nathan Connell and Lachlan Walmsley have all also joined the Bulls ahead of 2027.

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